111 (NASDAQ:YI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:YI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. 132,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.11. 111 has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 14.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

