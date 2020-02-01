111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 10.6%

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI)’s stock price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $7.15, 1,202,609 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 671% from the average session volume of 156,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.11.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?