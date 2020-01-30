111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 5.6% Higher

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.00, 334,865 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 88,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

The company has a market cap of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

