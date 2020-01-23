$112.03 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post $112.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.39 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $121.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $446.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.02 million to $451.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $456.90 million, with estimates ranging from $444.01 million to $477.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.50. 864,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

