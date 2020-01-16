$113.88 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will announce $113.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.31 million. Aphria reported sales of $55.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $612.45 million, with estimates ranging from $451.19 million to $730.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aphria in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Aphria stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 284,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,557. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Aphria by 153.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 87.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth $48,941,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 57.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

