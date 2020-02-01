$115.34 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to report sales of $115.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.98 million and the lowest is $110.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $129.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $448.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.65 million to $512.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $501.17 million, with estimates ranging from $445.59 million to $530.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $52.78. 821,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

