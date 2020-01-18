$115.89 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $115.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.86 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $110.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $459.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $460.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $509.18 million, with estimates ranging from $482.73 million to $523.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.81.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,280.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,714 shares of company stock worth $1,018,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

