$117.93 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post $117.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.37 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $113.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $466.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.75 million to $466.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $480.48 million, with estimates ranging from $469.53 million to $489.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $305.77 million, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 739,526 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 44.7% during the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

