$12.17 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post $12.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.11 million and the highest is $12.22 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $48.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.97 million to $48.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.72 million, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $63.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $155,351.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $338,713.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,672.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,589 shares of company stock valued at $669,432. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

ASPU traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 72,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

