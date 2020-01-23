$120.33 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to announce $120.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.88 million and the highest is $121.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $113.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $468.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.04 million to $471.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $493.93 million, with estimates ranging from $479.28 million to $512.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 340,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,949. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.60, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com