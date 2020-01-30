$121.22 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $121.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.72 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $481.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $482.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $508.04 million, with estimates ranging from $489.32 million to $522.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

USPH stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $102.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $181,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.00 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 188.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com