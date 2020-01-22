$123.43 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report $123.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the highest is $124.30 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $138.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $552.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $553.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $530.46 million, with estimates ranging from $514.90 million to $542.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIO. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,921 shares of company stock worth $2,328,128. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,148,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,929,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $23,934,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,492. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

