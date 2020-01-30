$124.56 Million in Sales Expected for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to post $124.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.28 million. Imax posted sales of $108.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full year sales of $395.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.23 million to $404.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.92 million, with estimates ranging from $393.65 million to $422.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. 830,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,259. Imax has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

