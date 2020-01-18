1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.08 ($38.46).

DRI stock opened at €22.66 ($26.35) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €46.48 ($54.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.09.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

