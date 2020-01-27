$133.30 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to announce sales of $133.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.90 million. Everi posted sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $521.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.10 million to $522.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $569.12 million, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $575.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 812,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,852. Everi has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,003,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,946,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,009,000 after acquiring an additional 169,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 165,245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 3,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Everi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

