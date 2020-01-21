$134.75 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post $134.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.36 million and the highest is $135.42 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $137.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $532.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.56 million to $534.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $546.99 million, with estimates ranging from $542.35 million to $553.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

PDM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 836,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

