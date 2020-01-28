1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Down 86.1% in January

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIH remained flat at $$5.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

