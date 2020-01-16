1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PIH traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. 1347 Property Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

