$142.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report sales of $142.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.18 billion and the highest is $144.19 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $525.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.48 billion to $529.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $541.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $538.18 billion to $546.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. 7,773,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

