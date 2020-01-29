$142.77 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post $142.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.52 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $170.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $553.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $554.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $562.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.65 million to $564.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 239,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $207.25.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Stamps.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 197,351 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $15,353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stamps.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

