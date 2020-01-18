1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €45.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.08 ($38.46).

ETR DRI opened at €22.66 ($26.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.69 and a 200-day moving average of €26.09. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a fifty-two week high of €46.48 ($54.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners