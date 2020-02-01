1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.08 ($38.46).

Shares of ETR DRI traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €22.16 ($25.77). 614,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a twelve month high of €39.08 ($45.44). The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.59.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

