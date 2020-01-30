$147.55 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $147.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.15 million to $147.90 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $612.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.17 million to $612.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $650.37 million, with estimates ranging from $649.89 million to $651.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $73,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $111,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. 520,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,676. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $89.53.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

