$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce sales of $150.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $139.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $656.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.86 million to $657.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $614.02 million, with estimates ranging from $604.98 million to $625.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,054,000 after purchasing an additional 440,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,082,000 after buying an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 257,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 138,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

SBRA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.58, a PEG ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

