$155.77 Million in Sales Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce sales of $155.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Okta reported sales of $115.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $574.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.74 million to $575.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $762.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,270 shares of company stock valued at $36,048,678. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.47. The stock had a trading volume of 975,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.44 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

