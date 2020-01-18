$157.09 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post sales of $157.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.48 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $138.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $640.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.63 million to $651.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $644.45 million, with estimates ranging from $616.52 million to $675.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,642. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $29,789.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 746,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 343,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,949,000 after purchasing an additional 262,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,346,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,057,000 after purchasing an additional 160,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

