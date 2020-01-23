$16.75 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report $16.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.62 million and the highest is $16.87 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $54.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $54.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.18 million to $71.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($14.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.13) by $4.68. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Centogene stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036. Centogene has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

