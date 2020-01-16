$16.80 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will announce $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.10 million. Avid Bioservices posted sales of $13.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year sales of $68.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $69.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.10 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $101.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Avid Bioservices’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 637,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,143. The company has a market cap of $375.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

