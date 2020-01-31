$16.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $16.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.82 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $16.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.27 billion to $70.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.05 billion to $73.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

PG stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $125.95. 5,893,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,089. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

