$163.59 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post sales of $163.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $161.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $641.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $688.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,589,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the period.

CPE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. 11,066,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,896,461. The stock has a market cap of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

