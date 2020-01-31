$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to report sales of $165.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.60 million. Global Eagle Entertainment reported sales of $160.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $659.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $661.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $670.52 million, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $673.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,442. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

