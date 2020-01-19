$165.64 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post sales of $165.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $158.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $652.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.06 million to $652.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $675.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $680.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,052. StarTek has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in StarTek by 127.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in StarTek by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in StarTek by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in StarTek by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com