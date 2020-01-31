$166.14 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will post $166.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.07 million and the highest is $168.20 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $199.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $808.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.07 million to $810.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $681.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $692.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPLG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,950. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,918,000 after buying an additional 569,063 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,044,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after buying an additional 2,201,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 221,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com