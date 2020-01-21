$166.70 Million in Sales Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to announce $166.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.55 million to $166.84 million. Union Bankshares posted sales of $132.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $673.21 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $674.47 million, with estimates ranging from $671.09 million to $677.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE:AUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 305,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

In other Union Bankshares news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

