$17.28 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce sales of $17.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $17.35 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.72 million to $68.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.23 million, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $72.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.32. 19,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com