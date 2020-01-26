$17.46 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report $17.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the lowest is $16.97 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $14.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $67.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.18 million to $68.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.20 million, with estimates ranging from $69.28 million to $73.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 88,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 324,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.17%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

