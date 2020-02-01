$174.62 Million in Sales Expected for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will report $174.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.40 million. Akorn posted sales of $153.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year sales of $695.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.60 million to $696.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $707.37 million, with estimates ranging from $678.40 million to $743.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Akorn’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AKRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of Akorn stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.53. 1,891,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akorn has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akorn by 122.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Akorn in the third quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Akorn by 78.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Akorn by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

