$18.03 Million in Sales Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to post $18.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.55 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $17.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year sales of $99.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $100.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.02 million, with estimates ranging from $115.14 million to $116.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 167,346 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,266. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $368.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.34.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com