$18.39 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post $18.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $50.70 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $125.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $72.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.51 million, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,104. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.13. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 604,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,632,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com