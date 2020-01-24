$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $560,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $1.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 198,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.29. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com