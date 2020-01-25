1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Trading 1.4% Higher

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.15, 1,013 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

