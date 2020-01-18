$19.90 Million in Sales Expected for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will post $19.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Natural Gas Services Group posted sales of $16.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full year sales of $77.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.90 million to $79.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.78 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $83.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million.

NGS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE NGS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. 112,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,500. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 111,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

