$190.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $166.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $722.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $727.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $761.05 million, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $772.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 149.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $11,334,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,670,000 after buying an additional 328,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,349,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,679,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. 585,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,442. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

