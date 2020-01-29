$197.89 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will report $197.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the highest is $199.87 million. LendingClub posted sales of $181.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $768.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $769.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $868.67 million, with estimates ranging from $841.34 million to $899.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $225,403 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,981,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,181,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,253,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 425,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 153,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,014. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.60.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

