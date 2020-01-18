$198.52 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report $198.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $752.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.20 million to $754.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 14,660,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,603,143. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

