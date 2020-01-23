1Life Healthcare (ONEM) to Raise $262 Million in IPO

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) plans to raise $262 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 17,500,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, 1Life Healthcare generated $256.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $51.6 million. 1Life Healthcare has a market-cap of $1.8 billion.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and Allen & Company LLC, Citigroup, Piper Jaffray, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Baird and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey were co-managers.

1Life Healthcare provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing the total cost of care. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model. We are a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. We are disrupting health care from within the existing ecosystem by simultaneously addressing the frustrations and unmet needs of key stakeholders, which include consumers, employers, providers and health networks. “.

1Life Healthcare was founded in 2002 and has 1600 employees. The company is located at One Embarcadero Center, Suite 1900, San Francisco, CA 94111, US and can be reached via phone at (415) 658-6792 or on the web at http://www.onemedical.com.