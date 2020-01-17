1pm plc (LON:OPM) to Issue GBX 0.36 Dividend

1pm plc (LON:OPM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of OPM opened at GBX 32.58 ($0.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. 1PM has a 1 year low of GBX 21.13 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.33.

In related news, insider Ronald Russell bought 68,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,985.64 ($26,289.98).

1PM Company Profile

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

