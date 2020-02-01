1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FCCY stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 7,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.30. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?