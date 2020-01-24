1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FRSB stock remained flat at $$10.64 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.