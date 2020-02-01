1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.08. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

